AGF Investments LLC Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of FLO opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

