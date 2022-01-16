AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,330,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.29.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

