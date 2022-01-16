Reviewing Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) & Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wetouch Technology and Morgan Stanley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 0 8 12 0 2.60

Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $104.61, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 24.42% 15.41% 1.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Morgan Stanley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $52.05 billion 3.41 $11.00 billion $7.83 12.63

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.94, indicating that its share price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

