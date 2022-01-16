TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

