Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 178.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

