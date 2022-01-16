Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Drops By 48.2%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

