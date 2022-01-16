Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $8.55. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,927 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

