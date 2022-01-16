AGF Investments Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $96.44 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

