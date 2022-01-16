AGF Investments Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,940 shares of company stock valued at $230,432,836. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $331.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.16 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25. The firm has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

