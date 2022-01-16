Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,907 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.34% of Carpenter Technology worth $131,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 44.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

CRS opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

