Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,514,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,573 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.13% of ADT worth $141,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 274.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the third quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

