Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,593 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.41% of Tempur Sealy International worth $125,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

