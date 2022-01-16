Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.77.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $187.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

