Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Shares of COF opened at $160.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.