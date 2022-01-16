The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $322.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

