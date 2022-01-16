AGF Investments Inc. Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Amedisys worth $23,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.44. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.62 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

