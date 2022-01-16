AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $526.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $613.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.03. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

