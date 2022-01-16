NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,553,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.10. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

