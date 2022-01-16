Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 131.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,079,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749,568 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.87% of Farfetch worth $115,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $119,809,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 53.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 349,628 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in Farfetch by 75.7% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after acquiring an additional 679,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Farfetch by 9.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

