Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $120.62 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $120,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 159,611 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 491,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 122,957 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

