Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,414 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of McAfee worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in McAfee by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 1,727.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 354,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of McAfee by 111.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 180,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

