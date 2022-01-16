Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as low as C$0.57. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 111,235 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The stock has a market cap of C$267.29 million and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.