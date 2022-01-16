Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.90

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82.

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

