Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.86. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,523,425 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

