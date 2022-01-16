DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $9.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. DHT has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. Analysts predict that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of DHT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 19.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DHT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 13.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

