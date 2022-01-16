Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,215 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

