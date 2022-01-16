Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $258.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.71 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

