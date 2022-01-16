Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

