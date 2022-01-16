Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 213 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Hershey stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day moving average is $180.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.