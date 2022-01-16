BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Declares Dividend of $0.29

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2883 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:BSA opened at $25.26 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,050,488 shares of company stock valued at $347,457,996 in the last three months.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.