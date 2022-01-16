Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $131.36 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,017 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.50% of Urban Outfitters worth $131,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

