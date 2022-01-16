Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 27,738 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 140,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 96,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

