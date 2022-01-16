Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.42% of Red Rock Resorts worth $144,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 803,206 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,799,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,597,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR opened at $48.45 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.