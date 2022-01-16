Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1,687.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

