Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,737 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

