Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 18,721.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,994 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.