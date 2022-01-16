Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 172,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

NYSE RGA opened at $118.88 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

