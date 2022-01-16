Apollon Limassol Price Tops $2.13 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00004935 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $700,094.75 and approximately $153,533.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00217632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00457564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00078573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

