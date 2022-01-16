Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE MHI opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.