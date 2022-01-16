Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

