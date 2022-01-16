Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 26,347 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,844,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

