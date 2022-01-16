Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $784,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -416.00 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.