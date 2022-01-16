Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

DIDI opened at 4.67 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 4.18 and a one year high of 18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

