Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 258.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,102.91 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,424.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,459.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

