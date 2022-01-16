Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,266 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.