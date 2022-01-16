Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.13 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.