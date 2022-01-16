Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 635 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.73.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.88 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

