JustInvest LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,098,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

