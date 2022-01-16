First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,277 shares of company stock valued at $80,718,365.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.01.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

