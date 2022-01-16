Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.